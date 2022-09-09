Previous
Hopes mamma by koalagardens
Photo 2707

Hopes mamma

For those a little concerned about Hope being alone in yesterdays photo, here she is, and she is literally in the next frame lower in the tree.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
