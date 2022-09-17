Previous
giving mamma a kiss by koalagardens
Photo 2715

giving mamma a kiss

if you look closely, joey has their tongue out, but I'm not sure if was really for a kiss for mamma Ellie
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Maggiemae ace
Mama looks old, wise and somewhat relaxed! Can't pick out wee Joey!
September 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous image!
September 19th, 2022  
