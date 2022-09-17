Sign up
Photo 2715
giving mamma a kiss
if you look closely, joey has their tongue out, but I'm not sure if was really for a kiss for mamma Ellie
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
theme-animals
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Maggiemae
ace
Mama looks old, wise and somewhat relaxed! Can't pick out wee Joey!
September 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous image!
September 19th, 2022
