All grown up by koalagardens
Photo 2718

All grown up

Phoenix has separated from Grace, and she very kindly left her here! 4 days now without mum and Grace is moving around each day and looking good so far. Seems only yesterday she was a bump in mums pouch ...
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina ace
Oh wow - growing up so fast!
September 22nd, 2022  
Wylie ace
What a shock that must be, lucky you are there to keep an eye on her! fav
September 22nd, 2022  
