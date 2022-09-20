Sign up
Photo 2718
All grown up
Phoenix has separated from Grace, and she very kindly left her here! 4 days now without mum and Grace is moving around each day and looking good so far. Seems only yesterday she was a bump in mums pouch ...
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4525
photos
254
followers
243
following
744% complete
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2714
2715
1638
1639
2716
1640
2717
2718
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th September 2022 6:22am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
grace
australia
conservation
koala
joey
theme-animals
marsupial
wildandfree
Christina
ace
Oh wow - growing up so fast!
September 22nd, 2022
Wylie
ace
What a shock that must be, lucky you are there to keep an eye on her! fav
September 22nd, 2022
close