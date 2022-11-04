Sign up
Photo 2763
Easy rider
Ellie's joey is growing so fast now that they are out of the pouch. So much like mum, I reckon the ears are going to be huge! Time poor, market stall today.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4610
photos
254
followers
247
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
