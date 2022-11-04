Previous
Easy rider by koalagardens
Photo 2763

Easy rider

Ellie's joey is growing so fast now that they are out of the pouch. So much like mum, I reckon the ears are going to be huge! Time poor, market stall today.
4th November 2022

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

