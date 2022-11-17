Previous
the basketball by koalagardens
Photo 2776

the basketball

the nickname sure suits him
17th November 2022

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so hilarious! Just when one thinks one has seen it all 😂 Fabulous shot and light!
November 18th, 2022  
carol white ace
He does look like a big ball of fur.Fav😊
November 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
He really does like to tuck in doesn’t he?
November 18th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness. You would not move him in a hurry !
November 18th, 2022  
