Photo 2776
the basketball
the nickname sure suits him
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4636
photos
257
followers
260
following
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2772
1691
1692
2773
2774
2775
1693
2776
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th November 2022 10:38am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
This is so hilarious! Just when one thinks one has seen it all 😂 Fabulous shot and light!
November 18th, 2022
carol white
ace
He does look like a big ball of fur.Fav😊
November 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
He really does like to tuck in doesn’t he?
November 18th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness. You would not move him in a hurry !
November 18th, 2022
