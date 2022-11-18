Previous
family tree by koalagardens
Photo 2777

family tree

this joey is such a mini-me I was surprised to discover it's actually a boy! the naming fun with start on Patreon this week. exhausted after a long market stall day in 37 degree heat, sorry for lack of commenting
18th November 2022

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
