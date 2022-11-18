Sign up
Photo 2777
family tree
this joey is such a mini-me I was surprised to discover it's actually a boy! the naming fun with start on Patreon this week. exhausted after a long market stall day in 37 degree heat, sorry for lack of commenting
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
0
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4639
photos
256
followers
259
following
760% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
14th November 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
