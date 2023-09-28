Previous
lean machines by koalagardens
Photo 3066

lean machines

a chubby looking koala is never fat! they have incredibly dense fur, huge arm muscles and that 2m caecum in their bellies is all business
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
That confirms it, I'm not a koala!!!
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cute shot and great info
September 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
September 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Such a sweet capture!
September 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet capture!
September 30th, 2023  
