Previous
Photo 3066
lean machines
a chubby looking koala is never fat! they have incredibly dense fur, huge arm muscles and that 2m caecum in their bellies is all business
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
That confirms it, I'm not a koala!!!
September 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cute shot and great info
September 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice one
September 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a sweet capture!
September 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet capture!
September 30th, 2023
