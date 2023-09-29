Sign up
Photo 3067
vulnerable to endangered
no matter what I, and so many others in Australia are doing, time is running out
29th September 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
Diana
Ever so adorable, hoping that it will all soon change.
October 1st, 2023
