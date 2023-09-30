Sign up
Photo 3068
can't dispute this fact
no matter how many other things the gov and organisations spend money on to 'save' koalas, the only thing that will do it is TREES
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Louise & Ken
This is an incredibly interesting fact in the long natural evolutionary history!
October 1st, 2023
Kate
ace
Great image ... I always cringe when I see another field of trees cut down for houses or a strip mall.
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Hope there will be more trees in the future
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful face! Is the government making any moves to preserve more land for them?
October 1st, 2023
