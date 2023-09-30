Previous
can't dispute this fact by koalagardens
Photo 3068

can't dispute this fact

no matter how many other things the gov and organisations spend money on to 'save' koalas, the only thing that will do it is TREES
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
840% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
This is an incredibly interesting fact in the long natural evolutionary history!
October 1st, 2023  
Kate ace
Great image ... I always cringe when I see another field of trees cut down for houses or a strip mall.
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Hope there will be more trees in the future
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful face! Is the government making any moves to preserve more land for them?
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise