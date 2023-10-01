Previous
sneaky peaks by koalagardens
sneaky peaks

June's joey peeking down at me - no longer inside the pouch, they grow so fast!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Aww! Peep eye!
October 2nd, 2023  
A very sweet capture.Fav😊
October 2nd, 2023  
Michelle
Such a cute capture
October 2nd, 2023  
Such a fun capture. So sweet!
October 2nd, 2023  
What a cute peek!!
October 2nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, this is so adorable! I was so busy looking at her arm and hand that I almost missed joey's ear and face!
October 2nd, 2023  
