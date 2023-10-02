Sign up
Previous
Photo 3070
some composite fun
I haven't done a composite challenge in a while and for some reason when I photographed these hippies in the garden I just had to add a koala hippy hugger
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
7
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
australia
,
hope
,
koala
,
composite-59
Suzanne
ace
Very clever
October 2nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Very nice
October 2nd, 2023
Paul J
ace
A clever edit! Well done! Thank you for the follow!
October 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! so sweet!
October 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Fabulous composite!
October 2nd, 2023
