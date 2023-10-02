Previous
some composite fun by koalagardens
some composite fun

I haven't done a composite challenge in a while and for some reason when I photographed these hippies in the garden I just had to add a koala hippy hugger
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Suzanne ace
Very clever
October 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Very nice
October 2nd, 2023  
Paul J ace
A clever edit! Well done! Thank you for the follow!
October 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! so sweet!
October 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Fabulous composite!
October 2nd, 2023  
