numbnuts? by koalagardens
Photo 3071

numbnuts?

sorry but I couldn't resist that title as I can't believe that is comfortable!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha......where there's no sense......there's no feeling ! Or sso the saying goes......:)
October 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
LOL!
October 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Poor little fella.
October 4th, 2023  
