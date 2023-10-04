Sign up
Photo 3072
that's better
Valentine finally changed position (see numbnuts yesterday). not sure if this is really much better?
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
12
2
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
3rd October 2023 3:36pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao18
Margaret Brown
ace
A super capture
October 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Now it looks hard to be lying on a full belly.
October 5th, 2023
