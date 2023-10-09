Previous
not much longer by koalagardens
not much longer

can you see how big that pouch bulge is now? looks like she is also papping, so we will see this joey very soon
9th October 2023

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lovely little momma.
October 10th, 2023  
Any day now ! - lovely shot!
October 10th, 2023  
It also looks like she has found a comfortable, protected resting place.
October 10th, 2023  
I'm waiting patiently and excitedly
October 10th, 2023  
