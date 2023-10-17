Sign up
Photo 3085
home sweet home
Grace seems very settled in an area of trees she knows well, and that's got me feeling settled too. It has been a long haul for her the past couple of months indeed.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
grace
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao19
Chris Cook
ace
She looks happy and content. Also gorgeous.
October 18th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh sweet Grace...... She is where she is saf3 & happy..
October 18th, 2023
