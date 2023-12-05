Previous
Eddie is back! by koalagardens
Eddie is back!

This big fella is Ellie's joey from last year. What stories he must have!
Joanne Diochon ace
My, he has grown, hasn't he?
December 8th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
He’s quite big now! So good he came back.
December 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
He looks big and confident now.
December 8th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Welcome back, big boy Eddie!
December 8th, 2023  
Rick ace
Looks like he's done pretty well with himself. Great shot.
December 8th, 2023  
