Previous
Photo 3134
Eddie is back!
This big fella is Ellie's joey from last year. What stories he must have!
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Joanne Diochon
ace
My, he has grown, hasn't he?
December 8th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
He’s quite big now! So good he came back.
December 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
He looks big and confident now.
December 8th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Welcome back, big boy Eddie!
December 8th, 2023
Rick
ace
Looks like he's done pretty well with himself. Great shot.
December 8th, 2023
