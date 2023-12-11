Sign up
Previous
Photo 3140
young Janis
we still haven't figured out if this is a boy or girl yet, but what a beauty regardless
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
janis
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
Very cute, love the fluffy ears. Fav 😊
December 12th, 2023
