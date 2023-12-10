Sign up
Photo 3139
a well used pouch
what an opportune moment to get this still shot as Bonnie moved across branches and you can clearly see her empty pouch. I doubt Janis is still drinking milk at all now but it looks like it needs a good scrub out hahaha
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th December 2023 5:26pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
bonnie
marsupial
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Ahhh bless,
December 11th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
I always love seeing the claws so clearly too. Powerful tools.
December 11th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great capture
December 11th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Time for a rest!!
December 11th, 2023
