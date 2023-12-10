Previous
a well used pouch by koalagardens
a well used pouch

what an opportune moment to get this still shot as Bonnie moved across branches and you can clearly see her empty pouch. I doubt Janis is still drinking milk at all now but it looks like it needs a good scrub out hahaha
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beverley ace
Ahhh bless,
December 11th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
I always love seeing the claws so clearly too. Powerful tools.
December 11th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great capture
December 11th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Time for a rest!!
December 11th, 2023  
