blowin in the wind by koalagardens
Photo 3138

blowin in the wind

the answer is sure out there in nature - I'll pop this in the song challenge. https://youtu.be/MMFj8uDubsE?si=n-_o-oaLXMMLl0Tw
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
Bonnie is sure holding on tight, such a cutie!
December 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
Isn't she gorgeous
December 11th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent expression
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just hanging in up there! quite ruffled wit the ears down ! fav
December 11th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
A koala with attitude!!
December 11th, 2023  
