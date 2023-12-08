Sign up
Previous
Photo 3137
scritch scratch
her foot is moving so fast it looks like it isn't really there, I promise it is
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th December 2023 7:50am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
grace
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
You would think that scratching that fast with those claws would do damage.
December 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love the clenched hand here!
December 11th, 2023
