scritch scratch by koalagardens
Photo 3137

scritch scratch

her foot is moving so fast it looks like it isn't really there, I promise it is
8th December 2023

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Shutterbug
You would think that scratching that fast with those claws would do damage.
December 11th, 2023  
Diana
I love the clenched hand here!
December 11th, 2023  
