Photo 3136
hide that nose
luckily I did get a nose shot to confirm this is Eddie - but this was the better all round shot. So very koala to hide so perfectly behind such a thin branch don't you think?
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
ace
Priceless, he looks like a pole dancer!
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! the wonders of nature !- faav
December 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Eddie. You can’t hide behind the branch!! Great shot.
December 10th, 2023
