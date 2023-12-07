Previous
hide that nose by koalagardens
luckily I did get a nose shot to confirm this is Eddie - but this was the better all round shot. So very koala to hide so perfectly behind such a thin branch don't you think?
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Priceless, he looks like a pole dancer!
December 10th, 2023  
Ha! the wonders of nature !- faav
December 10th, 2023  
Eddie. You can’t hide behind the branch!! Great shot.
December 10th, 2023  
