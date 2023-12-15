Sign up
Photo 3144
talk about barely holding on
See Ellie's joey butt hanging out the side of her lap. Honestly, only a koala eh?
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
ellie
marsupial
wildandfree
Dorothy
Oh My! Topsy Turvey
December 17th, 2023
Babs
Oh wow quite a balancing act for both of them.
December 17th, 2023
Diana
Oh my goodness, that looks rather precarious!
December 17th, 2023
