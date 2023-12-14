Sign up
Photo 3143
Ellie's bundle of joy
already climbing about a little above mum - and so close to figuring out the gender!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
ellie
marsupial
wildandfree
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cutie!
December 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Overload of cuteness!
December 16th, 2023
