Ellie's bundle of joy by koalagardens
Photo 3143

Ellie's bundle of joy

already climbing about a little above mum - and so close to figuring out the gender!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Cutie!
December 16th, 2023  
Overload of cuteness!
December 16th, 2023  
