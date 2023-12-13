Previous
that's no eucalypt! by koalagardens
Photo 3142

that's no eucalypt!

occasionally I see a koala in this tree which is a bottle brush. no idea why Valentine decided to spend the day in here but he seemed happy enough
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet capture!
December 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Super cute
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise