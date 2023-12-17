Previous
looks so peaceful by koalagardens
looks so peaceful

but tomorrow you will see there is a new koala very close by, so maybe it's more a koala (mexican-style) sleep off!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Cute
December 18th, 2023  
Desi
Haha. I love your description of a sleep off! Lovely image
December 18th, 2023  
Sweet.
December 18th, 2023  
Cute shot!
December 18th, 2023  
A lovely close up capture
December 18th, 2023  
