The new fella by koalagardens
Well I am pretty sure this is a fella - dark and mysterious. He is in the very next tree to Hope from the photo yesterday.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Joanne Diochon
And not a very distinct nose pattern, as far as I can see in this shot.
I wonder if he will challenge Valentine for the lead male role? I know that it is the way of nature but I hope it doesn’t turn into a physical fight. I still miss seeing Bullet.
December 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh yes certainly very dark - may bring new blood to the "gardens" . A handsome fella ! fav
December 19th, 2023  
