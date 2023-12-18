Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3147
The new fella
Well I am pretty sure this is a fella - dark and mysterious. He is in the very next tree to Hope from the photo yesterday.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5413
photos
249
followers
247
following
862% complete
View this month »
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
Latest from all albums
3143
2033
2034
3144
3145
2035
3146
3147
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th December 2023 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
newbie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Joanne Diochon
ace
And not a very distinct nose pattern, as far as I can see in this shot.
I wonder if he will challenge Valentine for the lead male role? I know that it is the way of nature but I hope it doesn’t turn into a physical fight. I still miss seeing Bullet.
December 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes certainly very dark - may bring new blood to the "gardens" . A handsome fella ! fav
December 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I wonder if he will challenge Valentine for the lead male role? I know that it is the way of nature but I hope it doesn’t turn into a physical fight. I still miss seeing Bullet.