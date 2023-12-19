Sign up
Photo 3148
give me a big tree please
Bonnie hugging in koala classic fashion ready to beat the heat
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5416
photos
249
followers
247
following
862% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th December 2023 9:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
bonnie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
So cute!
December 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hope the tree keeps him cool !
December 21st, 2023
