get ready by koalagardens
3 ridiculously cute joeys arrived for some rehab and will stay over the whole xmas-new year time. this is Baby Bear just after getting out of the cage looking about from above us
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw ! bless that look of wonder seeing the great big world after travelling in a cage - Such a sweetie ! fav
December 21st, 2023  
Beverley
Fabulous photo, he must feel shocked stunned however I’m sure your warm gentle caring words will have comforted him. Soooo beautiful to see…
December 21st, 2023  
Sue Cooper
Isn't he just the most adorable little fella. Fav.
December 21st, 2023  
haskar
My hard heart melts at the sight.
December 21st, 2023  
