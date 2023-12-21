Previous
Minnie May by koalagardens
Photo 3150

Minnie May

another of the youngsters spending a few weeks here in the kindy - she really gives 'the look' and she does a little head flick motion as if to say - get lost peasant. and that nose pattern!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Yes ma'am, getting lost right now! What a lovely girl! She looks to me like she is wearing a fine shawl around her shoulders.
December 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
She is gorgeous and looks so self assured.
December 22nd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
She looks very healthy!
December 22nd, 2023  
Michelle
She is such a beautiful colours, she looks full of confidence
December 22nd, 2023  
haskar ace
She is gorgeous and and has very nice triangular ears.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise