Photo 3150
Minnie May
another of the youngsters spending a few weeks here in the kindy - she really gives 'the look' and she does a little head flick motion as if to say - get lost peasant. and that nose pattern!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5420
photos
249
followers
247
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
minnie may
Elyse Klemchuk
Yes ma'am, getting lost right now! What a lovely girl! She looks to me like she is wearing a fine shawl around her shoulders.
December 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
She is gorgeous and looks so self assured.
December 22nd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
She looks very healthy!
December 22nd, 2023
Michelle
She is such a beautiful colours, she looks full of confidence
December 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
She is gorgeous and and has very nice triangular ears.
December 22nd, 2023
