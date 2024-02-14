Sign up
Photo 3205
young Astra
has been the most photogenic suddenly so we will see a few days of him now - lovely healthy young juvenile
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
