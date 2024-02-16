Sign up
Previous
Photo 3207
is it time to get up?
Astra a little more awake - he is a delightful juvenile
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
astra
marsupial
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
He's gorgeous.
February 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Just a little beauty ! fav
February 19th, 2024
Diana
Gorgeous fella!
February 19th, 2024
Michelle
Such a cutie
February 19th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
Rise and shine cutie pie!! :)
February 19th, 2024
Kate
Let me just hang here for a bit!
February 19th, 2024
