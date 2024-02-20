Sign up
Previous
Photo 3211
Janis is a girl
Finally we know the secret
https://youtu.be/yd7rWl7RmCE
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th February 2024 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
janis
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
A special girl!
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! she has had you guessing !! - typical girl ! Lovely shot - fav
February 22nd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
She's kept you guessing! She's lovely!
February 22nd, 2024
