Previous
Photo 3212
lucky shot
some days I'm lucky and find Egwene in the open, she is nearly always deep in the branches and leaves
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
6
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful face, perfect little nose pattern, fluffy ears and a sweet smile !!!!!!!!!!!! fav
February 23rd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful portrait.
February 23rd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Well done KG, she’s gorgeous and Beryl is right, she does have a sweet smile. Fav.
February 23rd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Adorable capture!
February 23rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture
February 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wonderful fluffy ears, super!
February 23rd, 2024
