lucky shot
lucky shot

some days I'm lucky and find Egwene in the open, she is nearly always deep in the branches and leaves
21st February 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd
What a beautiful face, perfect little nose pattern, fluffy ears and a sweet smile !!!!!!!!!!!! fav
February 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful portrait.
February 23rd, 2024  
Sue Cooper
Well done KG, she’s gorgeous and Beryl is right, she does have a sweet smile. Fav.
February 23rd, 2024  
Junan Heath
Adorable capture!
February 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown
Super capture
February 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful fluffy ears, super!
February 23rd, 2024  
