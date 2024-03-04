Sign up
Photo 3224
cool hand Valentine
still from the day he has Ellie trapped in the tree ...
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Milanie
ace
Looks like he's enjoying the playing.
March 6th, 2024
Bill
Look at those claws.
March 6th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
He looks very pleased with himself
March 6th, 2024
