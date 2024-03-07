Sign up
Photo 3227
Miss Maleny
This photo is tricky as we can't see her tag her ears are so fluffy but the way it works is: girls are always tagged in the R ear because - girls are always right! corny, but it sticks in the brain!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th March 2024 3:19pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
maleny
,
wildandfree
Milanie
ace
Bet I won't forget that ever!
March 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
What a beautiful face… wonderful photo… corny and soooo true!
March 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
A healthy looking girl!
March 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, what a face!! I'm in love.
March 8th, 2024
