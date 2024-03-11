Sign up
Photo 3231
put your tongue away
caught Egwene licking her lips
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
3
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5597
photos
252
followers
253
following
885% complete
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th March 2024 7:53am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
egwene
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha-ha. Wonderful. Fav.
March 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot of that nose too!
March 13th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Looks decidedly grumpy
March 13th, 2024
