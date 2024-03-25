Sign up
Photo 3245
you can't see me
Maleny on her last day in the kindy. They are both now released out into the wild. So exciting as we lose so many more rescue koalas than we save. Every win is a huge victory!
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
maleny
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
