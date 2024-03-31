Previous
Show us your rainbows! by koalagardens
Show us your rainbows!

I will post a thread for showcasing, can't wait to see them all. This is my alternate album with a diagonal rainbow.
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Annie D ace
fabulous!
March 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh well done they look fabulous together. fav.
March 31st, 2024  
Christina ace
Magnificent!
March 31st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful rainbow!
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage Katrina, you were always good at this!
March 31st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
The diagonals pop! So creative.(How funny... as you were making this... I thought... I wonder if she knows she's putting the colors in the wrong place for her alternate rainbow. Now I see the bigger picture.) I love the diagonal background you used too. An amazing, finished creation.
March 31st, 2024  
