whoah where did you come from?
I think we both thought the same thing really - I love these guys - that head is amazing!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Album
overflow
E-M10MarkII
13th February 2020 3:29pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
mantis
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-102
