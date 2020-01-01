Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 649
new year of flowers
How neat my only ornamental eucalyptus has opened up its flowers for the new year.
I'm going to put all the photos in this album in the January rule of thirds theme.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st January 2020 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
gum
,
summer
,
theme-composition
CoroJo
ace
What a cheerful sight!!
January 2nd, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful :)
January 2nd, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
a wonderful shot, you even have a little photobomber in there.
January 2nd, 2020
