new year of flowers by koalagardens
Photo 649

new year of flowers

How neat my only ornamental eucalyptus has opened up its flowers for the new year.
I'm going to put all the photos in this album in the January rule of thirds theme.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
CoroJo ace
What a cheerful sight!!
January 2nd, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful :)
January 2nd, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
a wonderful shot, you even have a little photobomber in there.
January 2nd, 2020  
