Photo 655
double hibiscus
with a nice little bokeh background ... I do have a nice selection of hibiscus and enjoy them so much
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th January 2020 3:49pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bloom
,
australia
,
garden
,
hibiscus
,
theme-composition
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful.
January 8th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Very pretty, I love its flounciness!
January 8th, 2020
