a little Plumbago colour
a little Plumbago colour

I do like this bush in my driveway and it's doing fine despite the drought.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sylvia du Toit
I agree. A beautiful plant. Mine was nearly dead in the drought. After a little bit of rain it is full in bloom.
January 7th, 2020  
It looks happy and healthy!
January 7th, 2020  
Gorgeous shot, I took some shots of my white ones yesterday. They seem to flower with no water at all.
January 7th, 2020  
