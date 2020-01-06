Sign up
Photo 654
a little Plumbago colour
I do like this bush in my driveway and it's doing fine despite the drought.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
nature
flower
australia
garden
plumbago
theme-composition
Sylvia du Toit
I agree. A beautiful plant. Mine was nearly dead in the drought. After a little bit of rain it is full in bloom.
January 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
It looks happy and healthy!
January 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous shot, I took some shots of my white ones yesterday. They seem to flower with no water at all.
January 7th, 2020
