Blue Tiger

I had a boring shot ready for my blue calendar day and then lookie what just politely landed in front of the quad bike! I have never managed to photograph one of these before as the rarely hold still. Lucky day I guess.



I had a lovely conversation with the vet nurse up at Currumbin wildlife hospital this afternoon. He has shown the first actual improvement on his own in the last 24 hours. A rise in his red blood cell count. Now we have to understand that he is still in a critical condition, and still severely anaemic. However, I feel the most hopeful I have felt for over a week as he is eating, scatting (pooping) well (I can't stress the importance of the details of koala poo, especially when in the stress of captivity), and now has started to have an increase in red blood cells.

I have to truly thank you all here for the beautiful support. First through the drought, then the fires, and now through this ordeal. It means the world as I do things on my own here, yet know that there is this army of love behind me. So thank you.