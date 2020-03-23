Sign up
Photo 731
roses still in bloom
I have 3 different red roses including this one with some yellow in the centre.
Stay safe everyone xx
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
23rd March 2020 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Gosh how beautiful, great colour and processing. Wishing you all the best too xx
March 24th, 2020
