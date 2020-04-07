Previous
meet the fockers by koalagardens
Photo 746

meet the fockers

It's raining this afternoon, so we were looking for things to do inside. JordanT was feeling pretty clever after his tree climbing yesterday, so decided to brave meeting the indoor crew that brighten my days. He fits in pretty well doesn't he?
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
JackieR ace
Hmmm I note he's got an empty shot glass there
April 7th, 2020  
Babs ace
He has found lots of new friends here. Maybe they could have a koala picnic instead of a teddy bears picnic
April 7th, 2020  
