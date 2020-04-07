Sign up
Photo 746
meet the fockers
It's raining this afternoon, so we were looking for things to do inside. JordanT was feeling pretty clever after his tree climbing yesterday, so decided to brave meeting the indoor crew that brighten my days. He fits in pretty well doesn't he?
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2706
photos
229
followers
202
following
Tags
30-shots2020
,
jordant
JackieR
ace
Hmmm I note he's got an empty shot glass there
April 7th, 2020
Babs
ace
He has found lots of new friends here. Maybe they could have a koala picnic instead of a teddy bears picnic
April 7th, 2020
