Photo 765
JordanT macro #7
Finishing the macros with that lovely felt hat that JordanT wears.
Now for the final few days of April JordanT has an exciting adventure involving lots of friends and some serious travel.
Stay tuned to this station!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2747
photos
230
followers
199
following
209% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th April 2020 1:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
jordant
Jean
ace
Lots of texture
April 25th, 2020
