Budding in the cool by koalagardens
Photo 786

Budding in the cool

Even though things are generally cooling down here in the last month of Autumn, there are a few brave rosebuds to be found.
Continuing my monthly botanical theme as well as my day theme for a pretty calendar result.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

