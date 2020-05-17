Sign up
Photo 786
Budding in the cool
Even though things are generally cooling down here in the last month of Autumn, there are a few brave rosebuds to be found.
Continuing my monthly botanical theme as well as my day theme for a pretty calendar result.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2796
photos
235
followers
201
following
215% complete
Views
0
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th May 2020 2:02pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
bud
,
rose
,
garden
,
theme-botanical
