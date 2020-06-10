Previous
Next
blame it on the weatherman by koalagardens
Photo 810

blame it on the weatherman

https://youtu.be/t2UFV2R3EZM
Well it was doing this yesterday and so the work due to start here was put off til next week and you can bet what happened - no rain today, even ended up blue skies. yep, blame it on the weatherman ...
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
lovely bokeh
June 11th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How pretty and what beautiful bokeh.
June 11th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous shot. After days of rain the sun has shone here today too.
June 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - great photo opportunity of raindrops and bokeh !
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise