Photo 810
blame it on the weatherman
https://youtu.be/t2UFV2R3EZM
Well it was doing this yesterday and so the work due to start here was put off til next week and you can bet what happened - no rain today, even ended up blue skies. yep, blame it on the weatherman ...
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
,
30dayswild2020
,
songtitle-64
haskar
ace
lovely bokeh
June 11th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How pretty and what beautiful bokeh.
June 11th, 2020
Babs
ace
Gorgeous shot. After days of rain the sun has shone here today too.
June 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - great photo opportunity of raindrops and bokeh !
June 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
