perfect pair by koalagardens
Photo 814

perfect pair

Bees and flowers are certainly made for each other. The dew was pretty sparkly too as they busied themselves at their task.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Dixie Goode ace
Perfect timing.
June 15th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot and timing
June 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture
June 15th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
How lovely & a super capture of the bee.
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
