Photo 814
perfect pair
Bees and flowers are certainly made for each other. The dew was pretty sparkly too as they busied themselves at their task.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
australia
,
nasturtium
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
Dixie Goode
ace
Perfect timing.
June 15th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot and timing
June 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture
June 15th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
How lovely & a super capture of the bee.
June 15th, 2020
