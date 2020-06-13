Sign up
Photo 813
winter in the subtropics
As we head through winter I remember why I wouldn't live anywhere else (besides having koalas hahaha).
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3
1
1
xtra
E-M10MarkII
12th June 2020 8:44am
nature
flower
australia
rose
garden
30dayswild2020
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of your gorgeous rose, such delicious bokeh too.
June 14th, 2020
